30 kms long Melamchi project pipeline damaged

Kathmandu, 7 June: Due to lack of coordination among different government agencies, the already installed 30 kms long pipeline of the Melamchi drinking water project has been damaged causing a loss worth 160 million rupees to the project.

During the construction works under the road expansion project and also drainage construction project carried out after installation of pipeline for drinking water has been damaged, reports Naya Patrika daily.

Water pipeline in Baneshwar, Kalopul, Bijayashwari, Balkhu, etc areas has been damaged.

For reinstallation of the pipes from the damaged side, additional 160 million rupees is needed.

People’s News Monitoring Service