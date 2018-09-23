Koirala family to give NC president: Shashank Koirala

Monday , September 24 2018
Kathmandu, 23 September: NC general secretary has said that the Koirala family will give NC president from the upcoming party’s national convention.

According to Ratopati news portal, Koirala said, “There is big investment of the Koirala family in the Nepali Congress. Therefore, it is obvious to claim party president’s post by the family.”

Koirala, addressing a function organised in Butwal, said, “Sekhar’da is senior than me. Therefore, we are holding talks. Also, we are holding talks with Sujata”di and one among the three members of the family will be the candidate to the post of the president.”

People’s News Monitoring Service

