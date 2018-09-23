Monday , September 24 2018
Home / Political News / Current News / Dasain festival going to be expensive

Dasain festival going to be expensive

1 day ago

Kathmandu, 23 September: On the eve of the Dasain festival, the government has decided to hike transportation fare by 10 percent, from which the market price is going to hike.

The transportation entrepreneurs had halt booking of the bus tickets demanding reduce of the petro-products. The other demand of the entrepreneurs was to allow operation of the bank account of the transportation committees which has already been banned by the government.

Finally, the government called the office bearers of those banned committees and gave permission to increase transportation fare by ten percent along with permission to operate the bank accounts belonging to different transportation committees.

People’s News Monitoring Service

One comment

  1. K SHESHU BABU
    September 23, 2018 at 11:45 am

    The hike may have negative impact on tourists and pilgrims most of who are basically poor and downtrodden

    Reply

