Dasain festival going to be expensive

Kathmandu, 23 September: On the eve of the Dasain festival, the government has decided to hike transportation fare by 10 percent, from which the market price is going to hike.

The transportation entrepreneurs had halt booking of the bus tickets demanding reduce of the petro-products. The other demand of the entrepreneurs was to allow operation of the bank account of the transportation committees which has already been banned by the government.

Finally, the government called the office bearers of those banned committees and gave permission to increase transportation fare by ten percent along with permission to operate the bank accounts belonging to different transportation committees.

People’s News Monitoring Service