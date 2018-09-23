Again, government to reward Pappu Construction

Kathmandu, 23 September: Pappu construction is likely to be rewarded with above 2 billion rupees worth construction contract.

The Construction company has quoted lowest amount among the 12 construction companies participated in the tender for reconstruction of the Nepal Rastra Bank building in Baluatar which was demolished by the devastating earthquake.

The Heritage conservation and Public Building Reconstruction General Department in the National reconstruction Authority has formally informed about it, reports Kantipur daily.

Pappu Construction is known as bad company which is found occupying dozens of construction projects but not completing the projects timely. Also, the construction company is alleged for using low standard construction materials. The government has formed a probe committee after increasing complaints from the public sector.

People’s News Monitoring Service