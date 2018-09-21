Friday , September 21 2018
Valley faces scarcity of petro-products

8 hours ago

Kathmandu, 21 September: Following the strike of petrol tanker drivers, the Kathmandu Valley is facing acute shortage of petroleum products in Kathmandu since Thursday.

Within two days of short supply, the government has been compelled to fix quota for the consumers.

The Nepal Oil corporation has fixed the quota of five liters for the two-wheelers, for small and light vehicles, 15 liters, for short route public transportation, 50 liters and long-route public transport, 100 liters diesel or petrol.

The tanker drivers have launched strike opposing the punishment provisions in the Mulaki Code.

Since 18 September, import of petroleum products has been stopped from India.

Even after the blockade, the government has not been able to keep stock of the petroleum products within the country.

