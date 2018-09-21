Nepal Army to complete fast track road timely

Kathmandu, 21 September: The Nepal Army has claimed that the Kathmandu-Tarai fast-track road will be completed timely. At a press conference held on Thursday, the NA officials said that delayed in DPR will not affect timely completion of the project of national priority.

The Army, which has taken responsibility to construct the express-way, has set four years’ period to complete the project.

The Army has selected Soosung Engineering, a Korea-based company, to conduct detailed project work of the project. The company is completing report within four months.

Project chief Major General Yogendra Khand said that the Army has conducted detailed engineering survey and design and expressed the confidence that the works done by the Army will not be affected by the DPR.

The report is based on alignment, survey and design, cost estimation, environment impact assessment, and economic and financial analysis.

The 76 km fast track highway will shorten travel time from Kathmandu to Nijgadh to one hour. It will have 6.07 kilometres of tunnel. The estimated cost is Rs132 billion.

People’s News Monitoring Service