Nabin Ghimire appointed CIAA chief

Kathmandu, 21 September: Nabinkumar Ghinire has been appointed chief of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) after the federal parliament special hearing committee on Thursday approved his name as the new CIAA chief recommended by the Constitutional Commission.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari Thursday afternoon appointed Ghimire as the chief of CIAA.

President Bhandari administered the oath of office to Ghimire at Sheetal Niwas the same evening, after the Parliamentary Hearing Committee (PHC) endorsed his nomination.

Ghimire was appointed a CIAA commissioner on April 2, 2015, after retiring as the home secretary. He was working as the acting chief since 14 February after retirement of of Deep Basnyat. He will head CIAA for the next two years.

People’s News Monitoring Service