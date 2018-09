Kathmandu, 21 September: Now, 50 percent of the committees in the federal parliament is going to be led by female MPs as six female MPs from the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) are elected unopposed chairmen in these committees on Thursday.

Purna Kumari Subedi, Niru Devi Pal, Shashi Shrestha, Kalyani Khadka, Jayapuri Gharti and Pabitra Kharel Niraula are elected unopposed and they are going to head the six committees in the federal parliament.

People’s News Monitoring Service