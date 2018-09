CPN nominates chairman and in-charge of the province committee

Kathmandu, 21 September: The Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) has nominated chairman and in-charge of the province committee. The meeting of the party secretariat held on this morning has formed province committee through nomination.

No 1 Province Committee:

In-Charge: Bhim Acharya

Chairman: Devraj Ghimire

Co-In-Charge: Sabitrikumar Kale

Secretary: Suresh Bahadur Rai

Province No 2:

In-Charge: Sattyanarayan Mandal

Chairman: Prabhu Shah

C o-In-Charge: Bishwanath Shah

Secretary: Suman Pakurel

Province No 3:

In-Charge: Aastalaxmi Shakya

Chairman: Narayan Dahal

Co-In-Charge: Hitbahadur Tamang

Secretary: Aananda Pojhrel

Gandaki Province:

In-Charge: Prithivi subba Gurung

Chairman: Hitraj Pandey

Co-In-Charge: Khagaraj Adhikari

Secretary: Govinda Nepali

Province No 5:

In-Charge: Shankar Pokhrel

Chairman: Onsari Gharti

Co-In-Charge: Dalbahadur Rana

Secretary: Jaagprasad Sharma

Karnali Province:

In-Charge: Janardan Sharma

Chairman: Gorakhbahadur Bogati

Co-In-Charge:Yemlal Kandel

Secretary: Mayaprasad Sharma

Province No 7:

In-Charge: Bhim Rawal

Chairman: Karna Thapa

Co-In-Charge: Laxamandatta Joshi

Secretary: Nep Chaudhari

People’s News Monitoring Service