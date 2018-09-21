CPN MPs preparing impeachment against justice Joshi

Kathmandu, 21 September: CPN leaders and MPs Subhas Nembang and Yogesh Bhattarai have started signature collection of the CPN MPs to file impeachment against SC’s senior justice Deepakraj Joshi.

Even after appointment of his junior Omprakash Mishra as the chief justice, Joshi became ready to work under Mishra, from which, the ruling party had felt an odd situation. Joshi’s name was rejected by the special parliament hearing committee in which Yogesh Bhattarai was active to reject Joshi.

The Committee although rejected Joshi’s name from becoming the chief justice, didn’t rule on his position as senior justice.

Meanwhile, Joshi has learnt to have said that he is to face impeachment.

People’s News Monitoring Service