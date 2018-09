Kathmandu, 2o September: The Nepal Army has selected Susung Company of Korea to complete the detailed project report (DPR) of the Kathmandu-Tarai Express Way, according to today’s dailies.

Within four months of the endorsement of the agreement the DPR should be completed. The Korean company is scheduled to prepare DPR at 101.5 million rupees, according to the Nepal Army.

People’s News Monitoring Service