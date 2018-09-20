Former King to hold import meeting in Sri Lanka

Kathmandu, 20 September: Former King Gyanendra is leaving for Sri Lanka on 21 September from Bangkok, reports Ghatana Ra Bichar vernacular weekly.

The Weekly reports that the former King, currently in Bangkok along with the Queen, daughter-in-law, grandson and some personal assistants and spending time with his granddaughter who is studying in Bangkok.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, the former King is holding important meetings with senior officials from some countries, sources say.

After Sri Lanka, the former King is going to Maldives and also Mumbai, India.

In Mumbai, a religious Guru is organizing special pooja on behalf of the former King beginning from Panchami, 14 October. The former King is attending the ceremony in Mumbai.

People’s Review adds: The former King is returning home on 16 October and pay homage to different Shaktipeeths in the Valley on 17 October on the occasion of the Dasain festival.

The former King is offering Tika to general public on 19 October at Nirmal Niwas, according to King’s press secretary Dr Phani Pathak.

People’s News Monitoring Service