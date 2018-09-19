Construction of Nijgadh airport to begin soon: Minister

By Our Reporter

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari has said that the construction of the international airport in Nijgadh of Bara district would begin soon.

He also urged one and all to support in the development of the airport, one of the largest infrastructure projects in South Asia.

“Nijgadh Airport and the Kathmandu-Terai Fast Track road will be the game changers in Nepal’s infrastructure development and economic prosperity,” he said at an interaction organised at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on Saturday.

He said that the protest in the name of environment was useless as the government was duly following the environment protection guidelines and would plant trees elsewhere as the compensation.

According to the prevailing policies, the developer of the infrastructure projects should plant 25 trees for every tree fell.

About 769,691 trees – 194,480 large and 575,211 small – needed to be cut in the first phase of the airport construction which will be expanded in 2593.95 ha area. It will have 3,600 m long runway.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project was approved by the Ministry of Forestry and Environment three months ago.

The CAAN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nepal Army to clear the forest, and construct the access and periphery roads.

Minister Adhikari said that the government had decided to develop the national pride project as per PPP-BOOT (Public Private Partnership – Build Own Operate Transfer) model.

CAAN Director General Sanjiv Gautam said that the company for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be selected within a month.

This would be the second DPR for the same project. The first one was prepared by a Korean company Land Mark Worldwide (LMW) in 2011. But the parliamentary committees had directed the government to review the agreement with the LMW in 2016 saying that the DPR was not transparent and clear.