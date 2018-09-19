7 weeks after Nirmala Pant’s murder, police still clueless

By Our Reporter

It has already been seven weeks since 13-year-old Nirmala Panta of Kanchanpur was raped and murdered. But the police have still been clueless about the guilty. Instead, the incident has badly spoiled the image of the police as the locals in Kanchanpur and people across the country think that the police have made the incident mysterious by trying to destroy the evidences.

Media reports clearly suggest that the district leadership of the Nepal police is responsible for making the case more complicated by not cooperating with the family members of the victims and locals immediately after Nirmala went missing. Moreover, when an unidentified woman washed the trousers and private part of Nirmala’s body in the presence of police, people have a strong belief that the police had their hands in protecting the guilty. Similarly, police presented a mentally retarded man as the main guilty in the beginning and tortured others to accept the crime. But the DNA test proved the police move was wrong.

Although the government suspended the police leadership of the district and other police officers and formed at least two investigation committee, no guilty has been traced till the date. Now the public think the police themselves have raped the girl. However, DNA test of the police officers will confirm their involvement in crime.

Losing faith on the district police office, parents of Nirmala and women activists of Kanchanpur are now in Kathmandu to exert pressure on the government to find the guilty and give justice to the victims. The parents poured their pains to the media while the activists demonstrated in the streets of Kathmandu demanding justice to the victim.

Father and mother of Nirmala also met with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday. During the meeting, Prime Minister Oli assured the family members that the government would bring the guilty to book at any cost.

Thirteen-year-old Panta was raped and killed on July 26.

Accepting a letter of memorandum submitted by late Nirmala’s father and mother Yaga Bahadur Panta and Durga at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, Prime Minister Oli said that whoever had involved in the crime would be brought to justice soon.

“Nirmala is not only your daughter, she is also my daughter and the whole nation’s daughter and I have been taking the incident very seriously,” Prime Minister Oli said.

However, it is unlikely that the police would succeed to arrest the culprits.

On Sunday the Police Headquarters formed yet another powerful investigation committee under the coordination of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dhiru Basnet to probe into the incident.

“We cannot think of protecting and giving undercover to culprits for a second, the State will act as per the law,” the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, Nirmala’s mother Durga Maya said that they had to come to meet the government with no other wish but to seek justice and action against the culprits.