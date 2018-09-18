Petroleum price hiked

Kathmandu, 18 September: Nepal Oil corporation has hiked petro-products’ price effective from yesterday evening.

The Corporation has hiked per liter Rs 2 on petrol and Rs 3 on Diesel price.

Now, the market price of one liter of petrol has reached at Rs. 114 whereas one liter of diesel price has reached at Rs. 101.

The Corporation has nit hiked the price of cooking gas and aircraft fuel.

Earlier, on 5 September, the Corporation had hiked the tariff of petro-products.

According to the Corporation, due to increase of petro-products in the Indian market, the price has been increased in Nepal also.

