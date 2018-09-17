Monday , September 17 2018
Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / “Nepal cannot remain aloof from India”

“Nepal cannot remain aloof from India”

15 hours ago

Kathmandu, 17 September: Indian Army chief Bipin Rawt has said that due to the geographical situation Nepal and Bhutan cannot remain aloof from India.

The Indian army chief expressed the view that even if they wish, they cannot remain aloof from India.

He said it at the concluding ceremony of the BIMSTEC joint military exercise on Sunday in Pune, India.

Due to the geographical situation, they cannot become closed to China and there left no other alternates for them except from being associated with India, he said.

Nepal was prepared to participate at the joint military exercise in Pune but due to strong opposition from all sides, Nepal had cancelled its participation at the last hours.

Nepal and Thailand were present at the joint military exercise as the observers.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

VIPs undergoing treatment abroad will not get government fund

Kathmandu, 14 September: VIPs undergoing treatment abroad will not get government fund, reports Naya Patrika …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved