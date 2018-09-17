“Nepal cannot remain aloof from India”

Kathmandu, 17 September: Indian Army chief Bipin Rawt has said that due to the geographical situation Nepal and Bhutan cannot remain aloof from India.

The Indian army chief expressed the view that even if they wish, they cannot remain aloof from India.

He said it at the concluding ceremony of the BIMSTEC joint military exercise on Sunday in Pune, India.

Due to the geographical situation, they cannot become closed to China and there left no other alternates for them except from being associated with India, he said.

Nepal was prepared to participate at the joint military exercise in Pune but due to strong opposition from all sides, Nepal had cancelled its participation at the last hours.

Nepal and Thailand were present at the joint military exercise as the observers.

People’s News Monitoring Service