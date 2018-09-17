Monday , September 17 2018
Madan Kharel appointed executive chairman of NAC

16 hours ago

Kathmandu, 17 September: The cabinet meeting held on Sunday has appointed Madan Kharel as the executive chairman of the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC). Kharel was appointed board member of NAC on Friday.

Currently, Sugat Ratna Kanshakar, who is alleged for being involved in 650 billion rupees commission deal on purchase of two wide-body aircraft, is the general manager and there left eight months to complete his tenure.

When Kharel is assigned as the executive chairman, Kanshakar will remain as the lame-duck general manager.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry has constituted a probe committee to investigate on irregularities on the Airbus purchase deal.

People’s News Monitoring Service

 

