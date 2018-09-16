Law related to privacy rejected

Kathmandu, 16 September: The State Management Committee in the Parliament has decided to amend the previous bill with the provision of details about those serving in government position will be the secret affairs.

The provision will be amended with the clause that details about those in government position as well as celebrities will not be a secret affair.

As per the new amendment, property details, educational qualification, passport, driving license, etc can be made public without any restriction.

People’s News Monitoring Service