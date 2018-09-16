Sunday , September 16 2018
Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Black flag against Baburam Bhattarai

Black flag against Baburam Bhattarai

14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 16 September: Nepali youths in the US have displayed black flag and demonstration against Dr Baburam Bhattarai who is in a visit to the US, reports Ratopati online portal.

Bhattarai was heading for Texas from DC Metro Area along with his wife Hishila Yemi to attend a programme. In the meantime, Nepali youths have organised  protest programme.

Youths also chanted slogan “Go back, Bhattrai!”

Youths have alleged that during the ongoing “people’s war” thousands of Nepalis were killed, for which, the Maoist leaders are responsible and they have committed serious crime.

Meanwhile, Bhattarai has expressed his surprise against publication of the report stating that media have performed biasness by publishing report on demonstration by five persons keeping blank about the programme having gathering of five hundred people!

He has twitted his reaction, according to Ratopati.

Check Also

CPN’s unification process to be delayed

Kathmandu, 14 September: The unification process of the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) is going …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved