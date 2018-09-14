Saturday , September 15 2018
VIPs undergoing treatment abroad will not get government fund

VIPs undergoing treatment abroad will not get government fund

1 day ago

Kathmandu, 14 September: VIPs undergoing treatment abroad will not get government fund, reports Naya Patrika daily.

This will end the practice of VIPs going abroad for general treatment by spending millions worth government fund.

The Bill related to VIPs treatment has been tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

After endorsement of the Bill by the full Parliament, those enjoying special position in the government as well as general public will not get government assistance for medical treatment abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service

