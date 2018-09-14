Nirmala murder case: No evidence yet

Kathmandu, 15 October: Even after more than a month of murder of Nirmala Pant in Kanchanpur, the investigation team is unable to find the clue. Nirmala’s parents have arrived in Kathmandu demanding arrest and punishment to the real culprit of 13-year-old Nirmala’s murder after rape on 26 July.

They have handed over a memorandum to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on 14 September.

Meanwhile, Minister Thapa was grilled by the Opposition MPs in Friday’s parliament meeting. Minister Thapa informed to the Parliament that the investigation team is very closed to the clue on Nirmala’s murder case.

People’s News Monitoring service