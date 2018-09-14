Saturday , September 15 2018
Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Indian ambassador violating protocol

Indian ambassador violating protocol

1 day ago

Kathmandu, 14 September: Indian ambassador Manjibsingh Puri called on newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Gen Purnachandra Thapa on Monday, the next day he assumed office. The meeting was related to Nepal’s non-participation on BIMSTEC military exercise, however, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry is unaware about the incident, reports Kantipur daily.

Whenever, foreign ambassadors or authorities will meet with any of the government officers, there is the protocol of informing the Foreign Ministry. According to an officer in the Foreign Ministry, the ministry was unaware about the meeting between CoAS and the ambassador. Experts say that such a practice is a diplomatic insult. They have remarked that the government has failed to stop such a practice.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Joshi unfit for CJ, fit for justice

By Our Reporter The immature decision of the Parliamentary Special Hearing Committee has created a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved