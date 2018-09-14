Indian ambassador violating protocol

Kathmandu, 14 September: Indian ambassador Manjibsingh Puri called on newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Gen Purnachandra Thapa on Monday, the next day he assumed office. The meeting was related to Nepal’s non-participation on BIMSTEC military exercise, however, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry is unaware about the incident, reports Kantipur daily.

Whenever, foreign ambassadors or authorities will meet with any of the government officers, there is the protocol of informing the Foreign Ministry. According to an officer in the Foreign Ministry, the ministry was unaware about the meeting between CoAS and the ambassador. Experts say that such a practice is a diplomatic insult. They have remarked that the government has failed to stop such a practice.

