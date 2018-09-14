CPN’s unification process to be delayed

Kathmandu, 14 September: The unification process of the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) is going to be delayed.

As the two-day-long meeting of the CPN secretariat could not take final decision, responsibility has given to the two party chairmen to take final decision, according to reports appeared in different dailies.

In the unification process of the lower organizations of the party, disputes were surfaced on the issue of leadership.

The party secretariat meeting was held at PM’s office on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the meeting, Madhav Nepal had opposed the decision of uplifting own-men by sidelining those who have contributed more to the party.

