Nirmala Pant murder episode becoming more suspicious

By Our Reporter

Resignation of Birendra KC, member of the high-level probe committee has made the murder case of Nirmala Pant more suspicious.

KC, under secretary in the internal affairs and law ministry of the No 7 province, expressing his dissatisfaction on extension of the tenure of the committee for more 15 days, has tendered resignation. KC was of the view that extending tenure of the probe committee would help to remove evidence by those “powerful criminals” who are out of the police net.

KC has alleged that the real criminals are powerful and out of the police net.

At a press conference, he said that he may not be able to give justice to the victim’s family, therefore, he has tendered resignation.

The police investigation has not been able to find any clue regarding rape and murder of 13-year-old Nirmala Pant in Kanchanpur, West Nepal.