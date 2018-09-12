Agreement on transit protocol with China historical breakthrough

By Our Reporter

China has extended a friendly gesture by accepting all the conditions put forwarded by Nepal on the transit and transportation protocol between the two countries. After signing on the protocol on 6 September by the third consultative meeting in Kathmandu, China has made possible Nepal’s access to the third country entry via the Chinese seaports.

Signing on the protocol has ended Nepal’s sole dependency with India on third country trade.

The two-day-long consultative meeting in Kathmandu has finalized important ten subjects in the protocol.

Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Matrika Yadav said that along with the finalization on the protocol for the transit and transportation agreement, China has made possible Nepal’s trade with third countries via Chinese ports. Minister Yadav informed about this at a press conference organised by the Ministry on Friday. After finalization of the protocol, agreement on transit and transportation will take place after one month.

The Minister said that now onwards, Nepal can trade with third countries except from two seaports in India.

China has given access to all her seaports to Nepal. The two-day long third consultative meeting held in Kathmandu has finalized 10 important subjects.

After Chinese approval on protocol, Nepal’s dependency on transit with India will be ended, said the Minister.

Chandra Ghimire, Secretary at the Ministry, said that China has given written approval to use all seaports of China to Nepal. For the time being, it has been agreed to use Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianyungang and Zhanjiang seaports. Accordingly, among the dry ports, China has allowed Nepal to use Lanchow, Lhasa and Sightsee dry ports.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has remarked that this is a historical breakthrough.

Earlier, in the Beijing meeting, China had demanded operation of Chinese vehicles upto the Nepal-India trade points against the use of Chinese roads by Nepal. This issue had created problems for Nepal as without China-India agreement on trade via Nepal could be objectionable for India. The Nepali side had tried to clarify the problem with the Chinese side.

The protocol was not inked in Beijing meeting due to the Chinese stance on movement of Chinese vehicles in Nepali roads.

This time also if China had taken stance on this issue, the protocol could not be signed. However, the Chinese side accepted Nepal’s conditions.

Within a month, the protocol will get matured and the agreement on transit and transportation can be implemented.