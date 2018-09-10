Monday , September 10 2018
Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Omprakash Sharma approved to become the CJ

Omprakash Sharma approved to become the CJ

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 10 September: The Parliamentary Special Hearing Committee meeting held today has approved Omprakash Mishra as the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Committee member Surendra Pandey informed that Mishra’s name has been approved by the committee. Now, the government can appoint Mishra as the new chief justice.

Mishra, attending the meeting, had given clarification on three complaints registered in the Committee against him.

Earlier, the Committee had rejected acting chief justice Deepakraj Joshi’s name from becoming the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The Constitutional Commission has also recommended Nabin Ghimire as the chief of CIAA to the Public Hearing Committee. The Committee has asked concern people to file complaints against Ghimire. Ghimire is yet to face the Parliamentary Special Hearing Committee. If the Committee will approve Ghimire, he will be assigned as the chief of the CIAA. Currently, Ghimire is working as the acting chief of CIAA.

People’s News Monitoring Service

 

Check Also

BIMSTEC_Kathmandu

Will Nepal benefit from Modi-dominated BIMSTEC?

By Our Reporter The fourth Summit of the Bay Of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved