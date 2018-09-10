China to reconstruct buildings, bridges

Kathmandu, 10 September: Krishna Bahadur Mahara, speaker, House of Representatives, who is in Lhasa, and Luosang Jiangcun, chairman of the People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), China jointly launched the reconstruction project of the Consulate General of Nepal buildings in Lhasa and also the reconstruction project of the friendship bridges in Tatopani-Zhangmu (Khasa) and Rasuwagadhi-Jilong (Kerung) on 9 September. The ceremony was organized in the premises of the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa. At the ceremony, Luosang Jiangcun laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Consulate General buildings. They also launched the reconstruction of the two friendship bridges through video assistance.

Speaking in the ceremony, Speaker Mahara mentioned that Nepal and China, including TAR, have been enjoying excellent relations since immemorial times. He noted that the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa is the only foreign diplomatic mission in Tibet, and therefore a symbol of perennial friendship between the Nepal and China. He also said that TAR is very important for enhancing connectivity between Nepal and China and the reconstruction of historical friendship bridge in Tatopani-Zhangmu — the first road connection between Nepal and China, and also the reconstruction of another border bridge in Rasuwa-Kerung is a step further towards this direction.

Luosang Jiangcun, chair of the People’s Congress, and Qi Zhala, chair of the People’s Government of TAR, also spoke in the ceremony. Both of them expressed happiness over various types of assistances provided to Nepal. They also underscored the cordial relations between Nepal and China, and highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative of China, which would enhance Nepal’s importance as a link to South Asia.

In the afternoon, Speaker Mahara delivered speech on the Trans-Himalayan Belt and Road International Economic Cooperation Forum scheduled to start on 10 September in Lulang town of Linzhi Municipality of Tibet.

People’s News Monitoring Service