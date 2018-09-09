CoAS Gen Purnachandra Thapa commands Nepal Army

Monday , September 10 2018
23 hours ago

Purna-Chandra-Thapa-Nepal-Army-ChiefKathmandu, 9 September: President Vidya Bhandari conferred insignia and administered oath of office to new Chief of Army Staff Gen Purnachandra Thapa amidst a function organised at the President’s Office this morning.

Vice President Nandabahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, among others were present at the oath taking ceremony.

This afternoon, Thapa assumed office.

The cabinet meeting on 26 August had decided to assign Thapa as the CoAS after compulsory retirement of CoAS Gen Rajendra Bahadur Chhetri from 9 September.

