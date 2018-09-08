Nepal not to participate in BIMSTEC Military Exercise

Kathmandu, 8 September: Nepal is not going to participate in the BIMSTEC Military Exercise to be held in India, reports Annapurna Post daily.

As controversy was surfaced at home on participation of Nepal, PM KP Sharma Oli has given instruction to the Nepal Army for not taking part at the 10-16 September BIMSTEC Military Exercise to be held in Pune, India.

Conducting military exercise by the regional forum established for technical and economic cooperation was criticized widely.

CoAS Gen Purnachandra Thapa was scheduled to attend the concluding ceremony of the military exercise. After the instruction from the PM, Nepal Army has cancelled all its preparation for participation.

