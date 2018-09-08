Nepal and China finalize protocol on trade and transit

Kathmandu, 8 September: Nepal and China finalised the much-hyped protocol of Nepal-China Transit and Transportation Agreement on Thursday, 7 September, ending the country’s sole dependence on Indian ports for overseas trade, reports Annapurna Post vernacular daily.

China has given access in all her seaports to Nepal. The two-day long third consultative meeting held in Kathmandu has finalized important 10 subjects.

Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Matrika Yadav said that along with finalization on the protocol for the transit and transportation, China has made possible Nepal’s trade with third countries via Chinese ports. Minister Yadav had informed it at a press conference organised by the Ministry on Friday. After finalization on protocol, agreement on transit and transportation will be after one month.

The Minister said that now onward, Nepal can trade with third countries except from two seaports in India.

After Chinese approval on protocol, Nepal’s dependency on transit with India will be ended.

Chandra Ghimire, Secretary at the Ministry, said that China has given written approval to use all seaports to Nepal. For the time being, it has been agreed to use Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianyungang and Zhanjiang seaports. Accordingly, among the dry ports, China has allowed to use Lanchow, Lhasa and Sightsee dry ports.

People’s News Monitoring Service