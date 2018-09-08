Missing helicopter located in Dhading

Kathmandu, 8 September: The Altitude Airlines owned helicopter flying to Kathmandu from Gorkha, which had gone out of contact, is located in Dhading.

The missing helicopter is located near Batshala Middle High School in Sattyabati Rural Municipality, according to the District Police Dhading, reports Onlinekhabar news portal.

The helicopter with 7 persons inboard was flown by pilot Nischal KC. Their condition is yet unknown.

Immediately after the Police received information about the helicopter was located, the police team has been moved to the site. It is not yet confirmed that the helicopter had made a force landing or crashed. Once the Police tram will reach the site, then only, the condition of those boarded in the helicopter will be confirmed.

According to sources, Dil Bahadur Gurung, 40 of Ramechhap, Hira Sherpa, 37 of Dolakha, Aani Dolpa Dikki of Chumnumbu, Gorkha, Chumnumbri Samdo of Samagaun, Gorkha, Chhobang Nurbu of Samagaun, Gorkha, Sunil Tamang, 21, of Singhupalchok and Japanese citizen Hiromi Komatsu holding passport No TK 713612068 and pilot KC were in the helicopter

