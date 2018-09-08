Helicopter crashed, six dead, one survives

Kathmandu, 8 September: The missing helicopter of the High Altitude Air flying to Kathmandu from Gotkha missing since this morning found crashed in Satyabati Forest in Dhading district. According to Pratapbabu Tiwari, spokesman, Tribhuvan International Airport, six boarded in the helicopter have been dead and one is injured. Altogether seven persons were boarded in the helicopter along with the pilot, reports Annapurnapost daily.

Japanese citizen Hiromi Kamatsu, Dilbahadur Gurung, Hira Sherpa, Lho Aani, Chhewang Norbu, Sunil Tamang and pilot Nischal KC are dead.

Tiwari said, Dolma Diki is the only passenger who has been able to survive in the accident.

People’s News Monitoring Service