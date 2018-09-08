Bangladesh to purchase electricity from Upper Karnali

Kathmandu, 8 September: Bangladesh is to buy electricity produced from Upper Karnali. The recently held cabinet meeting of Bangladesh has decided to buy 500 MW energy produced by Indian company GMR from Upper Karnali, reports Ratopati news portal.

Nashrul Hamid, state minister for Electricity, Energy and Mining informed the decision og the Bangladeshi government to visiting Nepali minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Barshaman Pun.

According to minister Pun, MGR will supply the electricity from Upper Karnali to Indian company NTPC and it will supply electricity to Bangladesh.

People’s News Monitoring Service