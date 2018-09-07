Former Queen inaugurates school building in Gorkha

Kathmandu, 7 September: Former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah, patron of the Himani Trust, has inaugurated newly constructed building for Sree Bhawani Middle School in Palungtar, Gorkha on Thursday, 6 September.

Himani Trust and the Japanese Buddhist Organisation have jointly built the school building at the cost of 49.5 million rupees.

Former Crown Prince Paras, Crown Princess and chair of the Trust, Himani, former princesses Prerana and Dilasha were also present on the occasion.

Japanese ambassador Masashi Ogawa and representatives from the Japanese Buddhist Organisation were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The school building belonging to the Sree Bhawani School was collapsed from the devastating earthquake in April, 2016.