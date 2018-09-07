China agrees to provide transit route to Nepal

Kathmandu, 7 September: Both Nepal and China have agreed on the protocol of the Nepal-China Transit Agreement, according to Onlinekhabar news portal. The third consultancy meeting held in Kathmandu from Wednesday has become ready to finalize the draft of the protocol. Along with endorsement of the transit agreement, Nepal’s dependency on India on trade with the third country will end.

According to the agreement, China will give access to Nepal in her big seaports. Accordingly, Nepal can use Chinese dry ports.

Nabaraj Dhakal, spokesman, Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ministry, confirmed that the draft of the protocol has been finalized.

People’s News Monitoring Service