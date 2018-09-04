PM’s instruction to mark Constitution Day as a common festival

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the upcoming Constitution Day should be marked as a national day to show respect to the nation’s struggle and contributions made by the countrymen.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Constitution Day Main Organising Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, Prime Minister Oli said that the Constitution Day should be marked as a big festival.

“The celebration should not be a customary affair, limiting it to only the governmental level but should be taken and celebrated up to the grassroots level,” Prime Minister Oli said.

The nation is going to mark its 4th Constitution Day on September 20.

Prime Minister Oli said that it was the duty of the concerned ministries and departments to make necessary arrangements and request the people of all walks of life like artists, poets, students and writers to contribute from their respective fields of expertise to make it a grand celebration.

The meeting also decided to mark Constitution Day for three days from September 18-20

A 33-member Constitution Day Main Organising Committee was formed under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Oli. The committee members include the Chief Justice, Speaker, Chairman of the National Assembly, among others.

Similarly, the meeting formed a 22-member publicity sub-committee led by Minister for Communication and Information Technology.