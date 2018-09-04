Nepal-Sri Lanka ink two deals

By Our Reporter

Nepal and Sri Lanka signed two agreements during the two-day goodwill visit of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to Nepal on Septemeber 1-2.

President Sirisena concluded his two-day bilateral, goodwill visit to Nepal on Sunday. At the invitation of President Bidya Devi Bhandari President Sirisena was on an official visit to Nepal.

His visit coincided with the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit 2018. He had arrived in Kathmandu on September 29 to participate in the conference, and he had extended the stay to pay the bilateral visit.

They witnessed the exchange of two Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) between the governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The MoU between the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) of Nepal and the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka was signed by the Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and W.S. Parera, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal on behalf of their countries.

Similarly, the MoU on Cooperation for the Youth Development was signed by Secretray of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Nepal Mohan Krishna Sapkota and Ambassador Parera.

President Bhandari had hosted a dinner in honour of the President of Sri Lanka and his delegation.

President Sirisena was accompanied by his spouse Jayanthi Pushpa Kumari, State Minister of Foreign AffairsVasanta Senanayake and other high level officials of his government.

The President of Sri Lanka had a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart Bhandari on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli had called on Sirisena, during which views were expressed on further strengthening relations between the two countries on mutually beneficial spheres.

The President of Sri Lanka visited Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha and offered prayers at the Mayadevi Temple and inspected the Sri Lankan monastery built on the Lumbini premises.

He also paid homage to Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu during his visit.