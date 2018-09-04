Nepal-India ink railway feasibility study agreement

By Our Reporter

As expected earlier, Nepal and India signed a bilateral agreement on the feasibility study of Kathmandu-Raxaul railway during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Nepal visit to attend the 4th BIMSTEC Summit.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Modi on August 31.

Secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Madhu Sudan Adhikari, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, signed the agreement.

As per the agreement, the technical resources would be provided by India to conduct the feasibility study. It is to be completed in a year.

During PM Oli’s state visit to India in April this year, PM Oli and his Indian counterpart had discussed the possibility of the construction of the railway linking Nepal and India.

As the two leaders have showed commitment in principle on the construction of railway, the agreement on feasibility study has paved way for further development.

It was stated that after the feasibility study, the process of DPR would initiate. The feasibility study would make clear the model to be adopted for the construction of the railway, he added.

As per the general estimate of the Department of Railway, the railway would be of some 120 to 130 km length and nearly 20 percent of it will be tunnel and bridges.