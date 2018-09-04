Is Pappu Construction above the government?

By Our Reporter

Pappu Construction has now become a notorious construction company of Nepal. The company owned by Hari Narayan Prasad Rauniyar, a lawmaker of the Federal Parliament, has earned a bad name for not completing any project in time and for the poor quality construction works as a number of bridges built by this company have collapsed immediately after their construction. However, the company keeps on winning bids to build new projects and the government has failed to take action against the company for the bad quality work.

Last year, a government’s study panel found that Pappu Construction that built the Jabdighat Bridge over the Babai River in Bardiya — deviated from the design approved by the government during the construction process of the bridge, which resulted in its collapse in flood in the Babai River on August 21, 2017.

The panel had found that the company had not followed the design approved by the government leading to the collapse of the 425-metre long bridge built at the cost of 190.75 million. But no action was taken against the company for the damage.

The company won bids to build two bridges in Sindhuli district, but it has not started work on the bridges.

Recently, Kin of victims of the boat capsize incident in Lal Bakaiya River lodged a complaint with the district administration of Rautahat seeking action against Pappu Construction, whose negligence they cited as the reason behind the accident that occurred on August 25 in which five persons were killed.

The Pappu Construction had won a bid to build a bridge at the accident site. But in four years, the company failed to complete the construction of the bridge.

But still the company has not been taken any action. Although Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth had reaffirmed that action would be taken against Pappu Construction Company for its negligence in building the bridge on time, it is not likely that he will face any action. It is not known what prevents the government from taking action against the company owned by the lawmaker representing the Federal Socialist Forum.