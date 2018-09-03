Government calls doctors for talk

Kathmandu, 3 September: The government has called medical doctors in agitation for talks. Surendra Kumar Yadav, State Minister for Health has called medical doctors in agitation for talks today.

Medical practitioners are in agitation demanding amendment on the Muliki Criminal Code.

The Doctors’ Association has stated that it will not stop agitation unless their demands are addressed by the government. However, the Association said that it will participate in the talks with the government.

As medical practitioners are in agitation since yesterday, patients in different hospitals are facing trouble. Besides emergency, all wards have remained closed yesterday and today also.

People’s News Monitoring Service