Dharahara to be constructed

8 hours ago

Kathmandu, 3 September: Finally, Dharahara, demolished from the devastating earthquake, will be constructed.

After cancellation of the bid proposal for eighth times, finally, the Reconstruction Authority has assigned construction company to reconstruct the demolished Dharahara on 2 September.

The Authority has rewarded GIETC/Raman JV for the construction. It had submitted a proposal worth 3 billion 450 million rupees for reconstruction of Dharahara. The proposal is one billion rupees less than the estimate of the Authority.

