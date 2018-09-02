Monday , September 3 2018
Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / TIA opens after 12 hours

TIA opens after 12 hours

1 day ago

Kathmandu, 2 September: Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) which was remained closed since Saturday night, has been resumed from this morning at around 10 am.

The Airport was closed after a Yeti Airlines aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at 8.35  pm Sunday evening.

Due to the accident, all domestic and international flights operating from TIA were halt. Those flights approaching TIA were also diverted to different destinations.

Yeti Air aircraft with call sign 9NAHW, carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu met an accident while landing at TIA. All passengers and crew members are safe.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Kanchanpur unrest

By Our Reporter Tension had run high in Kanchanpur for almost a week as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved