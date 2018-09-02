CPN standing committee meeting postponed again

Kathmandu, 2 September: The standing committee meeting of the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) called to discuss on party’s organizational structure and evaluation the government’s performance has been postponed again.

Ratopati online portal writes, the meeting called for 24 and 25 August were postponed for 4 and 5 September as the class organisations and province level task force were unable to submit the report. As the reports submitted by them were also controversial, the meeting scheduled for 4 and 5 September has been postponed. However, it was said that due to the BIMSTEC summit, the meeting was postponed. The other reason for postponement of the meeting is due to the foreign trip of senior leaders.