5000 medical practitioners to submit license to government

Kathmandu, 2 September: Nepal Doctors’ Association is preparing to submit medical license to the government today. The Association is planning to submit medical license to the Medical Council today. The Association has collected above 5 thousand medical license from all over the country.

As per the Council record, there are 22 thousand medical practitioners who have obtained medical license from the Council.

The Association has called nationwide strike of medical practitioners by halting service in hospitals except from the emergency ward.

Medical practitioners are agitated after the government introduced new medical code with the provision of punishment if doctors perform negligence and causing damage to the patients’ health and body.

People’s News Monitoring Service