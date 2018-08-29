Nepal, India to ink agreements during BIMSTEC summit

By Our Reporter

Nepal and India are likely to sign two agreements on the sidelines of the two-day Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, which is kicking off here from today.

According to government sources and media reports, Nepal and India will sign agreements relating to bulk cargo movement facility to the nearest rail heads of the major custom points from Kolkata and Visakhapatnam ports of India, and railway traffic survey agreement of Birgunj-Kathmandu railway in the presence of Prime Ministers of Nepal and India.

Bulk cargo movements’ facility to the nearest rail heads of the key customs points like Biratnagar, Nepalgunj and Bhairahawa is expected to narrow down the cost of transpiration of bulk cargo.

The Indian government had announced that it would support Nepal to connect Kathmandu with Birgunj by developing railway during Prime Minister K P Oli’s visit to India in April this year.

India has been providing bulk cargo import facility to Nepal only from Kolkata/Haldia port, but owing to receding water level at Haldia, sometimes it takes a month to dock the ship, which results in the high costs of the goods imported thus.

India has allowed Nepal to use the Visakhapatnam Port but only for conteneraised cargo but Nepal has been seeking facility of movement of bulk cargo from this port.

After the agreement, India will be allowing the movement of bulk cargo from this port as well.