NC General Assembly meet only after festivals

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has finally succeeded to defer the party’s Mahasamiti meeting for November. He has under pressure to hold the Mahasamiti meeting of the party immediately after the party suffered a humiliating defeats in the elections held last year. Youth leaders as well as the leaders of the two factions led by Ram Chandra Paudel and Krishna Sitaula had exerted pressure on Deuba to hold the meeting at the earliest to review the defeat and poor performance of the party leadership.

However, president Deuba and his puppets in the party were trying to push the date farther to regain strength in the party.. Earlier, Deuba had announced that the Mahasamiti meeting would be held by mid- September due to growing pressure from the rival factions.

However, he managed to defer the date by two months citing that the committee formed to amend the statute would not be able to summit its draft before the festivals.

Deuba proposed postponement of the meeting stating that the Purna Bahadur Khadka-led statute amendment committee would not complete its work within two weeks, which Paudel also agreed.

The party last week formed an 11-member Statute Amendment Drafting Committee to restructure the party’s structures in line with the federal setup.

The committee chaired by Purna Bahadur Khadka includes Minendra Rijal, Farmullah Mansoor, Man Bahadur Bishwakarma, Dilendra Badu and Mahalaxmi Upadhyaya Dina as members. Central members Ananda Prasad Dhungana, Nabindra Raj Joshi, Sita Gurung, Pradip Paudel and Ramesh Lekhak are also members of the committee.