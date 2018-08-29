Kanchanpur unrest

By Our Reporter

Tension had run high in Kanchanpur for almost a week as the police dillydallied in initiating investigation into the rape and murder of Nirmala Panta, a school girl in Bhimduttanagar Municipality in the district.

When locals suspected the involvement of powerful persons in the raping and killing of Panta and smelt rat in the activities of the police, they took to the street demanding that the guilty be booked.

However, the demonstration turned violent when police opened fire at the crowd injuring several individuals. The District Administration had to clamp curfew to bring the situation under control.

When CPN leader Bhim Rawal tried to give a political colour to the demonstrations, stating that NC was instigating the demonostrtaion in Kanchanpur, situation went to worse from bad in which a youth was killed on Friday in police firing. Three years ago, seven police officers including a minor were killed in similar tension in neigbouring district of Kailali.

Sanni Khuna, a 17-year-old-boy, lost his life causing further tension, forcing the government to transfer and even suspend the police officers and meet the demands of the demonstrators. The government as demanded by the family of Khuna declared him a martyr before the family accepted his body.

The government suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilliraj Bista, the then District Police Chief of Kanchanpur. Locals suspected that Bista’s son had involved in the murder of Panta.

A meeting of the security bodies held at the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to suspend Bista until the probe committee identifies the main guilty involved in the murder of Nirmala Panta after her rape on July 26 in Kanchanpur.

An all-party meeting with the District Administration Office and District Police Office finally succeeded to calm down the situation convincing the family of Khuna to perform his last rites.