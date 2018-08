Kathmandu, 28 August: Since VIPs and VVIPs have started to arrive to attend the BIMSTEC Summit, security has been made tight at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). From today, the security has not allowed to enter the TIA premises to the visitors. Only the passengers can enter there.

Accordingly, all the flights are going to be affected as TIA will remain closed during landing and take off of the aircrafts carrying VVIPs.

People’s News Monitoring Service