Curfew lifted in Kanchanpur

5 hours ago

Kathmandu, 28 August: Since situation becomes normal in Kanchanpur, the local administration has lifted curfew from 5 am today.

The local authority had imposed curfew after locals were agitated when the Police presented a mentally disabled person on the suspect of Nirmala Pant’s murder one month ago.

After lifting of curfew, life in Kanchanpur returns to normal.

The Home Ministry had immediately recalled chief district officer and Nepal Police SP by sending new officers. The new Police team is investigating the Nirmala Pant murder case from the beginning.

