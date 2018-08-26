Court orders to present Bishwakarma within 24 hours

Kathmandu, 27 August: The Supreme Court on Sunday ordered to present Khadga Bahadur Bishwakarma at the Supreme Court within 24 hours.

Bishwakarma’s brother Birendra Bishwakarma had filed a writ petition claiming Bishwakarma’s arrest was illegal. Responding Birendra’s petition, the Court has asked to present Bishwakarma at the court within 24 hours, today’s daily newspapers have reported.

Single bench of justice Kedar Prasad Chalishe has asked the Home Ministry to present Bishwakarma at the court.

Bishwakarma was rearrested from the Supreme Court premises immediately after release by the Court and taken him to Nuwakot by the police. Bishwakarma is facing different allegations including forcefully donation collection from the citizens.

Bishwakarma is the spokesman of the CPN led by Netra Bahadur Chand “Biplav”.

People’s News Monitoring Service