Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Court orders to present Bishwakarma within 24 hours

Court orders to present Bishwakarma within 24 hours

15 hours ago

Kathmandu, 27 August: The Supreme Court on Sunday ordered to present Khadga Bahadur Bishwakarma at the Supreme Court within 24 hours.

Bishwakarma’s brother Birendra Bishwakarma had filed a writ petition claiming Bishwakarma’s arrest was illegal. Responding Birendra’s petition, the Court has asked to present Bishwakarma at the court within 24 hours, today’s daily newspapers have reported.

Single bench of justice Kedar Prasad Chalishe has asked the Home Ministry to present Bishwakarma at the court.

Bishwakarma was rearrested from the Supreme Court premises immediately after release by the Court and taken him to Nuwakot by the police. Bishwakarma is facing different allegations including forcefully donation collection from the citizens.

Bishwakarma is the spokesman of the CPN led by Netra Bahadur Chand “Biplav”.

People’s News Monitoring Service

 

Check Also

Neel-Kantha-Uprety_20140314083045

Government cancels Nilkantha Upreti’s nomination

By Our Reporter A highly placed source informed that the government has cancelled its cabinet …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved